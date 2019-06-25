Charles Domitrz, formerly of Riverhead, died of lung cancer June 24 at Northeast Regional Center for Rehabilitation in Lake Katrine, N.Y. He was 64.

He was born Jan. 22, 1955, to Antoni and Hedwig Domitrz.

Mr. Domitrz graduated from Riverhead High School in 1973 and made a career as a mill worker at Riverhead Building Supply.

Family members said he enjoyed music as a hobby.

Mr. Domitrz was predeceased by his parents and, in 2002, his brother, Miroslaw. He is survived by his sister, Theresa Sandstrom of Aquebogue, and his niece, Dana Majeski of Riverhead.

Interment will take place Thursday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Northeast Regional Center for Rehabilitation.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments