Karen Amelia Fagan of Riverhead passed away Dec. 23, 2018. She was 61.

She was born Jan. 14, 1957, alongside her twin, Sharon, to Harold and Esther Fagan.

Ms. Fagan was the youngest of eight siblings, also including Patricia, Kathleen, Michael, Maureen, Coleen and Dennis.

Family members said she was someone special. For many years she struggled with health issues and always came out on top, with a smile. She had an enormous heart and love for her entire family, with the softest spot for her grandchildren. She dreamt of opening her own bakery, as baking for others was a passion of hers.

Ms. Fagan is survived by her daughters, Melanie and Shannon; her son, Robert; siblings Kathleen Maluvius, Maureen Lynn, Dennis Fagan and Sharon Milmoe; five grandchildren, Audree, Phoenix, Sophia, Lennox and Emerson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will host a celebration of life Sunday, July 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Jamesport Community Center.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments