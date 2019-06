As parents, faculty and community members said goodbye to Aquebogue Elementary School students headed home on their last day of school Wednesday, they also bid farewell to longtime principal Phil Kent.

To honor Mr. Kent, who is set to retire this August, faculty and staff printed T-shirts inscribed with his daily motto: “Ending the day on a positive note.”

Mr. Kent’s T-shirt read, “Ending my career on a positive note.”

Mr. Kent, 54, of Cutchogue worked in the district for almost 25 years.

