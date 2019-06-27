Daily Update: School bond rejected, plane crash report, new Hampton Coffee announced

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 27:

NEWS

Greenport school voters reject $23.8M capital improvement project

Hampton Coffee Company location to open at Riverhead train station

Pilot in fatal crash reported engine failure, according to NTSB report

Former Riverhead principal requests hearing after district files disciplinary charges

Veterans Memorial Park Beach closed to swimming

NORTHFORKER

Music on the North Fork: Local artists worth checking out

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies throughout the day today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.

