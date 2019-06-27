Riverhead High School’s Class of 2019 celebrates graduation

Breaking from recent tradition, Riverhead High School held its commencement ceremony on a weekday this year. The Class of 2019 celebrated its graduation Wednesday night on the football field after the previous two ceremonies in 2018 and 2017 were forced indoors due to weather.

There was nothing but sunshine Wednesday as the ceremony began and more than 400 graduates accepted their diplomas.

Joshua Caskie delivered the valedictory address and Brittney Miller delivered the salutatory address.

See more photos from the graduation below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

Comments

comments