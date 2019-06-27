Cops: Taxi driver robbed in parking lot after picking up three men

A taxi driver was reportedly robbed after picking up three men in Riverhead late Wednesday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The suspects remain at large.

Police received a report at approximately 11:52 p.m. of a robbery in the parking lot of the Riverhead B.J.’s Wholesale. The victim, a 38-year-old man, had been dispatched to pick up three men to bring them to the B.J.’s store parking lot. One of the men put a knife to the driver’s neck when exiting the taxi and demanded he give him money, according to police. A second suspect then stole money from the driver’s pocket.

The suspects fled the scene in a northbound direction toward Route 58, police said.

Patrol units responded to the area to search for the suspects along with the Riverhead K-9 unit. No suspects could be found.

The three men are described as being around 5-foot-5, possibly in their early 20s with a thin build and Hispanic. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

