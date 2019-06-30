Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested on drug possession charges

Southampton Town police arrested a 63-year-old Flanders man on drug possession charges Saturday.

Eddie Buckley was stopped on Old Quogue Road at approximately 5:13 p.m. when an officer found he was driving with a suspended license and a search revealed he was in possession of crack cocaine, reports said.

Mr. Buckley was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• Russel Jones, 63, of Riverside was arrested Saturday around 5 p.m. after police discovered he loaned his vehicle to a subject with a suspended driver’s license. He was charged with third-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• Francisco Fernandez-Lopez, 26, of Riverside was arrested for drunken driving in Flanders Saturday just before 6 a.m.

Reports said that he was stopped near Royal Avenue in Flanders after an officer observed him failing to maintain his lane of travel.

He told police he had two drinks approximately 30 minutes before the traffic stop, according to the police report, and was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

• A Flanders man was arrested for DWI after he allegedly left the scene of an accident around midnight Saturday.

Police said Edgar Cortezis Malej, 26, was driving a white pickup truck when he struck a fence at a residence and left the scene without reporting the incident.

He was located by police a short time later on Bell Avenue, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Hampton Bays Sunday evening around 8:47 p.m.

Police reports said that Kyle Stoeckert, 36, was stopped for a traffic offense on Flanders Road near Bellows Pond Road when an officer discovered he had a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Riverhead. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and turned over to Riverhead police custody.

• Dennis McDermott, 58, of Southold was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said.

• Southampton police arrested a Mattituck woman for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

According to a police report, Kathryn Gadzinski, 31, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on drug charges in Riverside last Monday.

Joe McKay, 46, was found to be in possession of more than 500 milligrams of cocaine on Old Quogue Road around 6:30 p.m., police said. He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony.

• Kevin Aguilar, 27, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Noyac last Monday around 8:40 p.m.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to a police report.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Monday around noon after police found he had failed to secure lumber on a trailer he was towing on Flanders Road in Riverside.

Rosio Hernandez, 44, was issued several violations and police said he had 40 pieces of 28-foot lumber that were secured with two nylon straps.

He was charged with failure to secure a shiftable load, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

