Town Board views two options for upgrades to playground in Jamesport

Riverhead Town Board members met Thursday with parks department superintendent Ray Coyne to review plans for a new playground at the George Young Community Center in Jamesport.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith announced that $250,000 would be invested into parks facilities townwide. Of that, $70,000 has been earmarked for playground upgrades at the George Young Community Center and Bayberry Park in Wading River, officials said.

Mr. Coyne presented designs submitted by two companies for a playground at the Jamesport facility geared toward children between 5 and 12.

The first plan, submitted by Site Specialists Ltd., of Westbury would total $60,325, and features a brightly-colored design with two slides. The estimate does not include the cost of filling the playground box with wood chips, Mr. Coyne noted.

The second plan, created by American Recreational Products of Ronkonkoma, differs slightly in design and includes a mini rock climbing wall. Both installation and the cost of wood chips were included in the estimate of $59,471.

An existing slide and swing set installed last year would remain at the playground, Mr. Coyne said.

According to town engineer Drew Dillingham, an existing fence that runs along the property line would need to be replaced since it is leaning over.

Ms. Jens-Smith asked to see updated financial figures that would reflect additional costs, such as fencing.

“We need to know the whole amount,” Ms. Jens-Smith said.

The playground at Bayberry Park could also see upgrades as part of the capital project.

According to deputy town attorney Anne Marie Prudenti, the town has a brand new playground unit that has been in storage since 2013. “Long story short, it was delivered even though we had not contracted for it. It’s been sitting there for years,” she said.

Mr. Coyne said he was able to negotiate with the vendor to purchase the equipment, worth $30,000, for $5,000.

“The key element is whether or not that equipment still meets the safety standards because if it doesn’t, we can’t install it,” Ms. Prudenti said, adding that she would confirm this before moving forward on the project.

Mr. Coyne said that the recreation department has approximately $13,000 between recreation fees and unused monies that could be put toward the purchase and installation of the unit.

The Recreation Advisory Committee will review both design proposals and could make a recommendation in July, Mr. Coyne said.

Other projects slated for improvements through the $250,000 investment include improvements to the tennis court at Bayberry Park, restroom facilities at Reeve’s Beach and handball courts at Stotzky Park.

Photo caption: The George Young Community Center in Jamesport. (Credit: Tara Smith)

