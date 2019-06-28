Daily Update: ‘Looks like an airport’ at EPCAL, mixed reviews for food festival

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 28:

NEWS

Critics: CAT draft ‘looks like an airport’ at EPCAL

Despite social media backlash, organizers vow to bring back food festival

Cops: Taxi driver robbed in parking lot after picking up three men

Town Board views two options for upgrades to playground in Jamesport

Man makes emergency landing of paramotor on Reeves Beach in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening the week of June 28

A guide to dock and dine on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog will move in after 1 a.m. and the low will be around 68.

There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday.

Comments

comments