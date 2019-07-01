Cops: Shoreham man dies in motorcycle crash in Greenport

A 50-year-old Shoreham man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Greenport, according to Southold Town police.

Jon Meeker was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Route 25 just after 8 p.m. and attempted to pass a 2015 Jeep Cherokee on the right as the it made a right onto Bailey Avenue, police said. Mr. Meeker was thrown from his motorcycle and collided with a utility pole, police said.

Mr. Meeker was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by members of the Greenport Fire Department where he died, police said.

The driver of the Cherokee, Jennifer Feldstein, 40, of New York was not injured. Two passengers were in the Cherokee and were also not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

The fatal crash comes just over two weeks after a Shoreham-Wading River High School senior died in a crash on Route 25A in Shoreham. Melissa Marchese was 18.

A second crash at nearly the identical location occurred a week later when a motorcyclist was struck by a Dodge Challenger pulling out of a shopping center in Shoreham on Route 25A. The motorcyclist in that crash was airlifted with injuries that were not life threatening, according to Suffolk County police.

