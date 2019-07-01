Wanda M. Lopienski of Riverhead died June 29. She was 83.

She was born June 29, 1936, to Catherine Hyjeck and Chester Lopienski.

Ms. Lopienski worked as a manager at Bulova Watches in New York City and was an animal lover, her family said.

She is survived by her sister, Stella Tsaclas; her brother, Bernie Lopienski, and sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, July 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, July 3, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, N.Y.

Comments

comments