Ernestine Seymore of Mastic Beach, formerly of Riverhead, died June 26. She was 68.

Ms. Seymore was born Oct. 11, 1950, to Mary Seymore and Charles Andrews in Florida.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967 and attended Abilene Christian University in Texas.

Ms. Seymore made a career as a title examiner and was a member of Living Water Full Gospel Church.

Her family said she enjoyed writing poetry, painting, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Betty, and her brothers Junior and David. She is survived by her children Rashawnna Simmons of Mastic Beach, Monique Simmons of Ridge and Rodney Simmons of Patchogue; siblings Melvin Seymore, Dolores Worthington, Marion Seymore, Herman Seymore, Mary Ann Trent, Willie Mae Seymore and Jesse Smith; and two grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a service at the church at noon and interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

