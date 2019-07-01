Jeanette E. Swotkewicz of Aquebogue died July 1. She was 94.

She was born Jan. 30, 1925, to Alice Sepenoski and John Kruszeski in Aquebogue.

Ms. Swotkewicz graduated from Northville Elementary School in 1938, from Riverhead High School in 1942 and from Southampton School of Nursing in 1945. She later served in the Auxiliary Nursing Corps and married Frank Swotkewicz.

Ms. Swotkewicz’s nursing career included working at Central Suffolk Hospital, as a private duty nurse as a nursing home in Virginia and as a medical service specialist working with physically handicapped children.

She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking and family gatherings.

Ms. Swotkewicz was predeceased by her husband and her daughter Theresa (Doroski) Bickell. She is survived by her children Walter (Brenda) Doroski, Charles (Annette) Doroski, Jeanette (Paul) Demchuk and Christopher (Desiree) Doroski; grandchildren Jacquelyn (Doroski) Price, Joshua Doroski, Victoria Ayers, Jordan Demchuk, Jason Doroski and Eric Doroski; and one great-grandchild, Warren Wood.

Visitors will be received Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Monday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments