Riverhead BOE approves roofing renovations at Aquebogue Elementary

Riverhead school district officials approved a $112,000 project that will repair and replace a portion of roofing at Aquebogue Elementary School.

Deputy superintendent Sam Schneider, who presented information about the reserve fund with Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez at Tuesday’s board meeting, said the existing roof is over 20 years old. It’s falling apart and temporary weights are holding the roof in place, he said.

The project will be entirely funded through the Repair Reserve fund, a savings account supplied by unused district funds collected at the end of each year. The Repair Reserve was authorized by voters in May 2017 to fund up to $7.5 million in repair work in the district, the Superintendent said.

Construction on the Aquebogue project is expected to begin this summer, Mr. Schneider said. A completion date has not been determined.

As mandated by state regulations, a public hearing is required in most circumstances prior to use of the repair reserve funds, board president Susan Koukounas said.

The board and the public did not comment on the project during the public hearing.

As of June 19, 2019, there was $507,553 remaining in the reserve, Dr. Henriquez said.

