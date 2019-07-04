Real Estate Transfers: July 4, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 6-12, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hannan, S to 582 Peconic Bay Blvd Inc, 582 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-31), (V), $270,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Schneider Jr, R & D to Yanez, Perfecto, 209 May Dr (600-79-2-4.3), (R), $540,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Reyes, R & T to Moscoso, Gilmer, 186 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-15.1), (R), $309,000

• Richards, C to Moscoso, Lesvin, 156 Phillips Ave (900-140-2-69), (R), $325,000

• 87 Sandy Court LLC to Shalaku, Albert, 105 Flanders Blvd (900-145-2-18), (R), $350,000

• Nocco, R to Hampton Luxury Homes Group, 34 Peconic Trail & lot 34 (900-146-1-28), (R), $147,500

LAUREL (11948)

• Scotto, M & Markowksi, K to Piscitelli, Mark, 2400 Aldrich Ln (1000-125-1-2.23), (R), $485,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Fiore, D & C to Mousouroulis, Stylianos, 605 Maple Ave (1000-107-2-14), (R), $515,000

• Grattan, J by Executor to Carrigan, Frank, 895 Village Ln (1000-114-6-11), (R), $576,250

• 14695 Main LLC to Nank Holdings Inc, 14695 Route 25 (1000-114-8-5), (R), $525,000

• Peters II, L & Russell to DiMeglio, Samuel, 2280 Deep Hole Dr (1000-123-4-6), (V), $375,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lewis, S Family Trust to Pawelski, Mary, 2106 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-131), (R), $325,000

• Labial, R to Palma Lima, Victor, 65 Fox Run Ln (600-85-1-10.14), (R), $345,000

• Bucholz, E & A by Executors to Graves, Tory, 154 Merritts Pond Rd (600-104-1-40), (R), $366,000

• Langhorne, S to Schoenhaar, Roy, 504 Elton St (600-106-2-12), (R), $320,000

• Dolan, D to Deluca, Brian, 116 Mill Rd (600-120-1-14), (R), $335,000

• Podlas, D & P by Executor to Feinberg-Kaiser, Lawrence, 1086 W Main St (600-125-2-12), (R), $236,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Hummingbird Realty to Salt Way Properties LLC, 50915 Route 25 (1000-70-1-5), (R), $405,000

• Grant, T & B to Reinertsen, Ralph, 90 Bay Haven Ln (1000-88-4-26), (R), $620,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Meier, E & N to Lewis, Gareth, 5 Berry Ln (600-26-2-14), (R), $369,500

• Bogard, C & Strebe, M to Rozzo, John, 33 Cliff Rd East (600-27-3-94.3), (R), $410,000

• Nedos, A by Admr to Villas at Roanoke LLC, 23 Faye St (600-33-1-9), (R), $190,000

• County of Suffolk to Kratz, John, 61 15th St (600-33-6-51), (R), $127,000

• Demaio, W & E to Tschiember, Alan, 51 Hidden Pond Path (600-96-2-12), (R), $610,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

