Lifelong East End resident Lorraine “Dayne” Cassidy of Aquebogue, but most recently of Massachusetts, died at home June 29, 2019, very peacefully with her family around her.

Mrs. Cassidy was born in Riverhead April 11, 1935, to Frank and Carrie (Yousik) Alec. She attended school in Riverhead, graduating from Riverhead High School in 1953. She attended Alfred University for two years, then returned home to work as a secretary at Brookhaven National Lab. She married Herbert Owen Cassidy of Southold in 1956 and they made their home in Aquebogue for over 45 years prior to his passing in 2002. Dayne remained in their family home until 2014 at which time she moved to Massachusetts to Eddy Pond Assisted Living facility.

According to a family statement, she was always gracious and kind, a lover of animals, “but will be most remembered for her to devotion to her family, particularly her grandchildren.”

Mrs. Cassidy was a stay-at-home-mother who spent many years volunteering as a den mother for the Cub Scouts, St. Isidore’s School and Altar Rosary Society at St. Isidore’s Church. In 1976, she went to work for the Riverhead School District as a teacher’s aide and eventually as an administrative assistant at the superintendent’s office before retiring in 2001.

Dayne is survived by three sons, James and his wife, Monique (Delerme) of Fairfield, Conn., Timothy and his wife, Jennifer (Wick) of Smyrna, Del. and Edward and his wife, Deborah (Wells) of Mattituck; a daughter, Dayne Ann Fyvie of Spencer, Mass.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her son, Matthew Owen, who was married to Jacqueline (Koster) predeceased her in December 2005. Her brother, Ronald, and sister, Janice Kander, predeceased her as well.

Calling hours are being directed by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead Wednesday, July 10. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Eddy Pond West Clare Bridge Neighborhood, payable to Brookdale Eddy Pond West, Resident Programming, Brookdale Eddy Pond West, 669 Washington St., Auburn, MA 01501.

