Daily Update: Stony Brook ELIH clears final hurdle, Shoreham man killed in crash

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 2:
NEWS
Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital begins new chapter
Board seeks grant for $3.2M North Ferry traffic solution
Cops: Shoreham man dies in motorcycle crash in Greenport
Cops: Four men rescued after boat capsizes outside Mattituck Inlet
NORTHFORKER
The Merchant’s Wife brings small plates, lounge vibe to Menhaden in Greenport
SPORTS
Riverhead Raceway: Soper turns up the heat
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67. There’s a chance of thunder showers in the evening.