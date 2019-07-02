Man found dead in pickup off County Road 105 Tuesday

Riverhead police are investigating the death of a man found dead in his car along County Road 105 Tuesday morning.

A passerby called police around 8:41 a.m. to report that a white mid-sized pickup truck had veered slightly into the woods in the northbound lane of County Road 105 just south of Route 25, according to a news release issued by Riverhead Town police.

First responders found the male unconscious and transported him to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Riverhead Detective Division at 631-727-4500.

