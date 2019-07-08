Daily Update: Three men injured in crashes, school police stats released

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 8:
NEWS
Riverhead motorcyclist injured in Manorville crash
Police: Pair of cyclists involved in Mattituck crashes Saturday
Drainage work on Depot Lane slated to begin Monday
Riverhead School District outlines stats on police incidents
Cops: Greenport man safely swims to shore after tossed from boat
Lifeguard, boater assist woman in distress at Breakwater Beach
NORTHFORKER
Suhru Wines, Mattitaco launch Tacos + Tunes pop-up in Cutchogue
Riverhead comes ‘Alive’ with food, fun and fireworks
SPORTS
Baseball: Tomcats’ third baseman wants another batting title
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.