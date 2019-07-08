George Roque of Flanders died suddenly July 2, 2019, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 62.

He was born Sept. 19, 1956, to Cyrilo Roque and Sebastiana Desilva in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mr. Roque was a retired as a manager for Riverhead Building Supply.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (née Harvey) Perry; his children William (Kim) Roque, Michael (Rendee) Roque and James Roque; grandchildren Noah Roque, Daniel Carty, Ryley Anna Perry and Collin Perry; and his sisters Mary Roque and Margaret Roque.

Visitors will be received Monday, July 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, July 9, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Condolences may be offered at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments