Edmund W. Pelis of Calverton died July 4 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 69.

He was born Sept. 24, 1949, to Edmond and Evelyn (Sujecki) Pelis in Port Jefferson.

Mr. Pelis graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as an operating engineer for Coastal Pipeline in Calverton.

In 1994, he married Laurie Muchowski in Riverhead.

Mr. Pelis was a member of the Baiting Hollow Beach Association and enjoyed fishing, hunting and yardwork, his family said.

He is survived by his wife; his sons, Gary and Kevin, both of Baiting Hollow; and his brother, Donald, of Calverton.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, July 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

