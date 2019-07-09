Daily Update: Brewery celebrates 10 years, water district head retiring

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 9:

NEWS

Longtime BOE member resigns after 29 years in Oysterponds

Riverhead Water District superintendent retires; will stay on for transition

Riverhead Town reverses decision allowing club to use EPCAL park

Saving shorebirds: North Fork students advocate for endangered species with art

NORTHFORKER

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. celebrating 10th anniversary with events

SPORTS

Riverhead Raceway: Wild finish to Buzz Chew 200 Saturday night

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 65.

Comments

comments