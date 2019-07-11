Real Estate Transfers: July 11, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 13-19, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Banschback Sr, E & K to Prasad, Gaurav, 22 Fox Chaser Pl (600-86-2-7.11), (R), $475,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Reyes, R by Executor to Fasano, Vincent, 108 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-8), (R), $335,000

• Zalewski, B to Burnett, Carol, 204 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-22), (R), $277,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Baldi, J & D to Stetler Jr, William, 337 Hulse Landing Rd (600-58-3-1), (R), $465,000

• US Bank Trust N.A. to Moran, Kevin, 82 Old Stone Rd (600-97-1-34), (R), $380,000

• Calverton Industries to Calverton Development Partner, 4331 Middle Country Rd (600-98-1-25), (V), $2,500,000

• Towle, R & E to Native Dancer Management, 87 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-41), (R), $160,090

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Schiffman, P & Hand, K to Richter, Dennis, 1575 Sterling Rd (1000-104-2-22), (R), $749,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Harvey Hotchkiss Arndt to Windex 2.0 LLC, 6331 East Main Rd (1000-7-6-3.2), (R), $900,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Ash, B to Mazariegos Alvarado, Lidia, 190 Phillips Ave & 68 Brown (900-140-2-39), (R), $390,000

• Hintze, R to Hintze, Ronald, 57 Glider Ave (900-142-2-12.1), (R), $300,000

• Citibank, N.A. to Insource East Properties, 123 Flanders Blvd (900-145-2-16), (R), $225,750

• Haddad, G by Heirs to Krupa, Rafal, 16 Tree Haven Ln (900-166-4-6), (V), $160,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Georges, J & M to Lucas, Cedric, 1455 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.6), (R), $1,215,000

• GP Land Development to Fischer, Eric, 426 Second St (1001-4-2-34.1), (R), $780,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Meara, D & V to Collins, Eileen, 73 Timothy Ln (600-69-3-53.61), (R), $539,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Murphy, J to Smith, Paul, 1030 Westview Dr (1000-139-1-5), (R), $580,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Almas Construction to AA1 Management Inc, 201 Tyler Ct (600-64-1-6.52), (V), $100,000

• Almas Construction to AA1 Management Inc, 21 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.75), (V), $100,000

• Almas Construction to Palafox Lorenzo, Antonio, 57 Edgar Ave (600-86-1-38.4), (V), $115,000

• De Lo Santos, V to Macua Campos, Martin, 608 Elton St (600-109-1-14), (R), $240,000

• Hartill, J to Ali, Usman, 128 Sweezy Ave (600-128-2-11), (C), $685,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 152NFR LLC to Godsall, Jonathan, 152 N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-55.3), (R), $1,265,000

• Guengerich & Atkinson to Angelvy & Savenay, Adrien & Primael, 44 N Menantic Rd (700-14-3-56), (R), $750,000

• Ferraro, C to White, Robert, 9 Lilliput Ln (700-21-1-62.1), (R), $950,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Frost Road Associates to Nickles, John, 335 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-56-2-15), (V), $150,000

• Benic, B & V to PWIB North LLC, 1230 Clearview Ave (1000-70-9-56), (R), $565,000

• Scott, C to Hagen, Jake, 9785 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-1-1.6), (R), $747,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Zale, M & B to Dennehy, John, 180 Sunset Blvd (600-25-2-13.1), (R), $491,000

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Kokovic, Almir, 75 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-31), (R), $210,000

• Gennaro, G & J to Loszewski, Andrzej, 32 Julia’s Way (600-57-1-7.51), (R), $680,000

• Rizzo, C & DeRuggiero,T to Rizzo, Ronald, 12 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-12), (R), $373,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

