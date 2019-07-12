St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead to celebrate 150 years with Family Fun Day

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead will hold a Car Show and Family Fun Day Saturday, July 13.

The event, which is free and open to the community, will offer free crafts, face painting and games for kids, as well as a magic show and balloon art. Radio station WRIV 1930 AM will be broadcasting live and a 50/50 raffle and silent auction are set to happen.

The celebration will include food and vendors, along with a fire truck exhibit and fire safety demonstration. The community is encouraged to bring show cars of all makes and years.

“We are so excited to be celebrating this milestone and hope to get the word out to the community so they can celebrate with us,” said Renée Stakey, music director at the church.

The original St. John the Evangelist church building was constructed in 1870; however, the first Mass was celebrated in 1869. The current church was built in 1991. Its 150th anniversary Mass was celebrated June 29 by Bishop John Oliver Barres.

“To be present at the celebration of the 150th anniversary is a remarkable event,” Father Larry Duncklee, pastor of the church, said. “I believe [the parish] will continue to get even stronger and be a source of blessing for our people and for the town of Riverhead itself. There is no way to adequately thank those who came before to lay the foundation, and words are lacking when one tries to thank those who are present now and all they do to help St. John the Evangelist be a wonderful place to pray and celebrate the love of God in our lives.”

The Family Fun Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead.

Photo caption: St. John the Evangelist church in Riverhead is celebrating 150 years with a Family Fun Day. (Renée Stakey photo)

Comments

comments