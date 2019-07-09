Grace W. Mason of Riverhead died June 29 at the Acadia Care Center. She was 93.

She was born March 24, 1926, to Charles and Sarah (Brown) Edwards in Quogue, N.Y.

Ms. Mason graduated from Westhampton High School in 1946 and worked as an executive secretary at McMillan Publishing in New York City and as a secretary at a Manhattan law firm for 30 years.

She married James R. Mason in 1991.

Predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Mildred, also known as “Middie,” Ms. Mason is survived by her son, Ronald, of the Bronx; her brother, Charles F. Edwards Jr. of Hampton Bays; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

