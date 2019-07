Former Riverhead resident Dorothy Reinecke of Atlantic Beach died July 5. She was 101.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, and is survived by two sons, William and James, and a granddaughter.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, July 17, from 10 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at noon. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

