Gilbert Levasseur of Aquebogue, formerly of Flanders, died July 5. He was 88.

He was born Jan. 30, 1931, to Camille and Marie (Pelletier) Levasseur in Plantation, Maine. He attended school through sixth grade and married Marie Paulle Santerre June 8, 1954, in Balmoral, New Brunswick, Canada.

He made a career of over 50 years as a self-employed carpenter in Riverhead. He was a member of Riverhead Moose Lodge and an usher at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Family members said he enjoyed traveling, his motor home, camping, woodworking and hunting.

Mr. Levasseur was predeceased by his parents and siblings Robert, O’Neil, Juliette Thomas and Gerald Champagne.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Diane, Claude (Mary), Denis (Laura), Rejean (Karen), Guylaine (Frederick) Erickson, Steve (Michele), Gina Tooth and Sandra (Kevin) Kelly; and 12 grandchildren: Simon, Pascal, Jean-Claude, Nicolas (Rachel), Danielle, Kyle (Rachel), Luke, Nicole and Connor Levasseur, Jarret Kelly, Amanda (Logan) Sealover and Joshua Tooth.

Mr. Levasseur is also survived by siblings Norman, Wilbert, Paul-Emile and Ernest Levasseur, Yvette Richer, Claudette Langley and Mona Potvin.

Visitors will be received Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will take place Monday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. The funeral home assisted the family with private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, the Michael J. Fox Foundation or VisionCorps Foundation in Pennsylvania.

