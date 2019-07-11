Daily Update: Croteaux Vineyards sold, holiday light show rejected

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 11:

NEWS

Owners of Shinn Estate, The Menhaden purchase Croteaux Vineyards in Southold

Riverhead Town Board rejects holiday light show, rodeo at Long Island Sports Park

Town may require outside agency conduct environmental review of Strong’s Marine expansion

Greenport schools look ahead following failed bond vote

NORTHFORKER

The family tree behind Verderber Nursery is branching out

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

The low will be around 70 tonight, with more rain and storms likely after 8 p.m.

Rainfall between a quarter and half of an inch is possible.

