Denise (Ridge) Krusell of Calverton, formerly of East Setauket, died July 9, 2019. She was 63 years old.

She will be remembered for her generous and nurturing spirit, her devotion to family and her talent for woodworking.

Denise was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Krusell, in 2016.

She was the cherished mother of Jeannine Russo (Richard), Kristofer Davis, Kirstin Krusell (Francis Gonzales) and Karl Krusell (Melanie Griffith); sister of Duncan Ridge; grandmother of Kelly and Richard Russo; and great-grandmother of Connor Russo.

A memorial remembrance will take place Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

