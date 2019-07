Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Mackenzie Merkle, 15, left her Jean Court residence during the overnight hours of Wednesday, July 10, according to police. No foul play is currently suspected.

Mackenzie is 5-foot-7, approximately 107 pounds with blue eyes and straight blonde hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

