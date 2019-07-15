Daily Update: Man flees scene of fatal pedestrian crash, street renamed for hero

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 15:

NEWS

Police: Mattituck man struck, killed pedestrian then fled scene of crash

Lewis Street formally renamed in memory of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs

Southold Town sets July 29 public hearing for Comprehensive Plan

SWR school community weighs alternatives to renovating fitness center

Riverhead Rotary awards $39K in scholarships to students

SPORTS

Baseball: Tardif relishes moment to play in HCBL all-star game

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.



