Richard C. Creighton of Riverhead died July 5. He was 73.

He was born in Southampton July 10, 1945, to Louise and Cambry Creighton.

Mr. Creighton made a career as a partner in Hines Catering and Creighton Real Estate, LLC.

His family said he loved fine cars.

Mr. Creighton is survived by his daughter, Zita; his life partner, Cassandra Horsley; his sisters, Myra and Anna; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service was held July 11 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments