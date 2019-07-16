Helen F. Joseph of Sun City Center, Fla., and Riverhead, N.Y., died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Palm Garden at Sun City Center. She was 96 years young.

Helen was born May 27, 1923, to Michael and Helen (Kyj) Fedun in Mattituck, N.Y.

Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Robert G. Joseph; children, Robert Jr. (Virginia), Charles and Diane M. Stuke; seven grandchildren, Jennifer O’Boyle (John), Jaqueline Barczak (David), Jeannine Jernigan, Beth Koroleski (Beau Culpepper), Robert G. Joseph III (Ashley), Cori Fife (Ezra) and Kacie Koroleski (David Zebrowski); and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings Mary Razzano, William Fedun, Anna Fink, Edward Fedun and Alice Moore; and sons-in-law W. Bruce Stuke and Robert Lanieri.

As a woman in the banking industry, she was a pioneer in a world of men and held her own. Helen retired from Suffolk County National Bank in 1988 as its executive vice president, with 45 years of service and was fondly known as Mrs. J to the employees.

Helen was an avid golfer, having achieved seven holes-in-one during her golfing days. Golf outings were a major event as everyone in the foursome would wear matching outfits, which she designed and made. She was a seamstress and crafter of afghans, needlepoint, sweaters, scarves, etc. If you were lucky enough to have known her, you probably have one or several items she lovingly made.

She was always eager to try something new, usually accomplishing the task with perfection. She was a friend to many and was always willing to help anyone in need. Helen was known for her integrity, intellect and work ethic, which she passed on to her family.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. A memorial funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

