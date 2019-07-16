Edward M. Iberger, 62, of Tuscon, Ariz., passed away July 9, 2019.He was born Edward Michael Iberger Dec. 17, 1956, in Riverhead, N.Y.

Edward was a lifelong resident of Long Island and spent the majority of his adult years in Port Jefferson Station.

He loved all things music-related and especially enjoyed playing his guitar and writing music. He was also an avid vinyl record collector for over 50 years.

Edward was predeceased by his father, Edward C. Iberger. He is survived by his mother, Marlene C. Iberger of Riverhead; and his brother, Raymond P. Iberger, sister-in-law, Sandra M. Iberger, and nephews, Matthew and Michael Iberger, all of Fishkill.

A visitation memorial will be held July 25, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher’s Inn, Garrison, N.Y.

