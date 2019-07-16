Wildwood State Park closed to swimming due to high bacteria counts

Swimming is currently prohibited at Wildwood State Park in Wading River due to high bacteria counts and the closure is expected to remain in effect Wednesday, according to the New York state parks department.

The prohibition is a precautionary step to assure the health and safety of swimmers, according to a release.

Wildwood State Park is not expected to open on Wednesday for what is forecast to be another hot day with temperatures into the upper 80s.

Results from additional water quality testing will be reviewed to determine when swimming will be permitted again.

For more information, contact Wildwood State Park directly at 631-929-4314 or visit this website.

