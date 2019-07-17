Alfred E. Tetrault III of Calverton died July 14 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 61.

He was born Nov. 14, 1957, to Frances (Valentino) and Alfred E. Tetrault Jr. in Huntington, N.Y.

Mr. Tetrault attended Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson.

He married his wife, Renee (nee Lawaii), in 2013 in Riverhead and made a career as an electrician with IBEW Local 25.

Mr. Tetrault’s family said he enjoyed fishing, clamming, sailing and riding his motorcycle.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Calverton; his brother, Jeffrey Tetrault of Wading River; and step-children.

Visitors will be received Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment in Wading River Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter.

