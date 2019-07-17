Obituaries

Judith Ann Kayton

Judith Ann Kayton of Riverhead died at home July 17. She was 81.

Service arrangements, pending at press time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. For updated service arrangements visit defriestgrattan.com .

