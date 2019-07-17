Judith Ann Kayton of Riverhead died at home July 17. She was 81.
Service arrangements, pending at press time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. For updated service arrangements visit defriestgrattan.com .
Judith Ann Kayton of Riverhead died at home July 17. She was 81.
Service arrangements, pending at press time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. For updated service arrangements visit defriestgrattan.com .
Alfred E. Tetrault III of Calverton died July 14 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 61. Comments comments
Mary E. Travers (née Holihan), age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Southold, N.Y., July 7, 2019, after…
Read More
Edward M. Iberger, 62, of Tuscon, Ariz., passed away July 9, 2019. Comments comments