PBMC’s new cardiac center is saving lives

For a heart attack patient, timing is critical.

Ed Rebentisch, a Riverhead resident and NYPD firefighter, knows this first hand.

Mr. Rebentisch is one of more than 1,000 patients to utilize the cardiac center at Peconic Bay Medical Center since it opened in 2017.

“If he wasn’t in a facility like this, he would have died,” said Dr. Stanley Katz, chair of cardiology for PBMC.

Hear more of Mr. Rebentisch’s story and learn about the center in this video from Times Review Partners and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

