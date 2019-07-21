Southampton Blotter: Calverton man arrested on drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested a 23-year-old Calverton man on drug charges after he was found urinating in public at Beach Bar in Hampton Bays early Saturday morning.

Police said Charles Cali was also in possession of marijuana and cocaine, and had a local warrant for failing to appear in court.

Mr. Cali was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, along with several violations, according to a report.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving with a revoked license in Hampton Bays Friday around 9 a.m.

According to police, Rafael Mendez-Vasquez was stopped for a traffic violation on Montauk Highway and allegedly gave a false name to prevent officers from discovering his license had been revoked.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false personation, both misdemeanors.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man who was caught driving with a suspended license in Riverside Sunday evening just before 11 p.m.

Nestor Hernandez, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and was released with a ticket, reports said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton last Thursday.

Police said Christopher Martinelli, 45, was not authorized to drive due to a previous driving while intoxicated conviction. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police responded to a Riverside home last Thursday after a woman reported a man requesting to enter the home.

The man, Alexander Mortimer, fled the area but was later located and arrested for violating an order of protection.

The 51-year-old was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal contempt, both misdemeanors, according to officials.

• Vidal Samayoa, 47, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Thursday evening.

During a traffic stop on Flanders Road around 10 p.m., police discovered Mr. Samayoa was driving with a suspended license and without a court-ordered interlock device.

He was charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device.

• Ivan Pendleton, 57, of Flanders was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Northampton last Wednesday around 10 p.m.

He was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police responded to a dispute over money at a Riverside home last Monday around 1:35 a.m.

The victim, a Riverhead man, reported that he got into a dispute with a friend over missing money that became physical.

According to an incident report, the friend forcibly removed $3 from the caller during the altercation after hitting and pushing the victim.

No charges were filed in relation to the incident.

• New York State police arrested Jose Izaguirre, 45, of Calverton for driving drunk in Flanders July 7.

Officials said he was stopped around 5:15 a.m. for a traffic violation when he was found to be intoxicated. He was charged with DWI.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving drunk by state police on July 4.

Raul Pineda, 39, of Flanders allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .31%, according to reports. He was charged with felony DWI, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

