Riverhead man arrested for burglary, vandalism in North Sea

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man Friday night after he was found breaking into a home in North Sea, police said in a press release.

Edin Vargas, 19, of Riverhead also physically resisted arrest after he was found inside the home committing a burglary in the North Sea Beach Colony shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police had been responding to a vandalism call at a neighboring residence, where they found nearly every exterior window of the unoccupied house had been damaged and even more damage was caused inside the building. Mr. Vargas was responsible for that damage as well, police said.

He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary, a felony count of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

He was ultimately transported to police headquarters where he was processed and held for an arraignment.

