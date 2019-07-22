Riverhead Raceway: Carburetor switch works for Rogers

Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead ended a two-month absence from NASCAR Modified victory lane at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night. He won a 50-lapper for his 54th career win on a hot, sultry night that saw temperatures hover in the low to mid 90s all afternoon and evening. It was Rogers’ second win of the season.

Rogers’ winning move might have come before the race.

“I ran home and got my carburetor off my car,” he said. “We were having some jetting issues with the one we came with. Thankfully I live close.”

John Baker of Brookhaven once again found himself the runner-up at the finish. “This is our fourth second place this year. We are getting there and soon we’ll be over there,” said Baker, glancing over at victory lane.

Kyle Soper of Manorville was third, John Beatty of Merrick fourth and Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills fifth.

It’s official. The Late Model class is Jeremy McDermott’s ball and stick and the Riverhead resident might not let anyone else play. He has won seven of the eight races contested this year. His victory Saturday tied him with Robin Vollmoeller (1983) and Paul McElearney (1984) for the most Late Model wins in a single season. Vollmoeller and McElearney turned the trick in 10 race seasons while McDermott has gotten there in eight starts. He has 16 career wins, tying him with Vollmoeller and Jarrod Hayes for sixth on the all time Late Model win list.

After being shuffled to the rear of the field midway through the race, Chris Turbush of Wading River rallied for a second-place finish. Former two time champion Kevin Metzger of Massapequa was third.

Vinny Delaney of Holtsville scored his first Figure Eight win of the year in a 15-lap event. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue was second and Rogers came in third despite driving the last few laps with a broken rear suspension after contact.

After going winless over the first six races of the Super Pro Truck season before winning on July 10, Mark Stewart of Riverhead now enjoys a two-race winning streak, having won his second race in 10 days. His triumph in a 20-lapper was the 22nd of his career, tying him with Danny Grennan for third on the all-time win list. Lou Maestri of Deer Park, a 31-time winner in the class, was second, with Sean Glennon of Northport third.

Eric Zeh of Selden took down his fourth Street Stock win of 2019, a 20-lap affair. It was his division-leading eighth career win. Wesley Sammon of Southampton passed Jay Henschel of Levittown on the final lap for second.

Christian Conklin of Riverhead, who vowed to start last in all the 4/6-Cylinder Gut & Go Enduro races this season, wheeled his way from a 31st starting position to victory after a torrid late-race duel with runner-up Sean Rooney of Bellport. Ryan Warren of Ridge was third.

In a fiercely contested School Bus Demolition Derby that lasted some 40 minutes, Michael Rommeney of Bohemia outlasted Paul Fox of Riverhead for the win.

