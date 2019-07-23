Judith Ann Kayton of Riverhead died at her home July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old.Born in Troy, N.Y., March 11, 1938, to William and Dorothea (Sullivan) Butterfield, she was a graduate of Herricks High School. In 1973, she graduated cum laude from Nassau Community College, where she earned an associate degree in applied science-nursing. On May 22, 1977, she graduated with a BS in nursing from LIU C.W. Post and in February 1985 she received a Master of Arts degree from NYU.

She spent many caring years in nursing as a public health nurse, visiting nurse and Winthrop Hospital nurse, and in home care administration at VIP, Revival and later at Beth Abraham in the Bronx.

Judith was a member of the State Nurses Association, New York State Homecare Association and New York Public Health Nurses.

She spent many summers in Mattituck before moving to Riverhead 15 years ago from Mineola.

In the community, she was a member of The Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons and Riverhead Garden Club and volunteered with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer food pantry and Bishop’s Committee.

She is survived by her children Jean Sogno (formerly of New Hampshire), Kathleen Kayton-Courtney (Rick) of South Huntington, Charles Kayton (Stacey) of Dix Hills, Barbara Talbot (Chris) of Cutchogue and Nicole Kayton of West Babylon; and eight grandchildren, Michael, Tyler and Lisa Sogno, Emily, Christopher and Jack Talbot and Ryan and Madison Kayton.

She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Ellen in 1977 and by her beloved godmother, Barbara Rickmeyer.

Judy enjoyed life to the fullest. She would often say “Time is precious and life is not a dress rehearsal” and “Live life as if someone left the gate open.”

If Judy wasn’t traveling by train, plane, bike or auto, she was taking photos of the many places she traveled to.

She enjoyed being outdoors to “get air” and would hike, kayak, cross-country ski, garden or simply enjoy a glass of wine or cup of tea (PG-Tips) with her friends.

She loved the ballet and fine arts and always had one of her grandchildren along to enjoy it with her. She shared that those times were some of her best memories.

Mom shared her love of animals with her family and had a special place in her heart for their well-being. It was not unusual for her to help an animal in need. Ducks, birds or turtles, she loved them all. She volunteered at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah and supported their efforts in the New York area.

Judy always had a place in her heart to welcome others to her home. It was common for her children’s friends to refer to her as their second mom.

She had incredible strength and was the bravest person we have known.

As Christopher Robin said, “Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, Judy would be honored if donations can be made to an animal society close to your heart.

The Rev. Roger Joslin conducted funeral services July 22 at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck served the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments