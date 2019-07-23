Shirley Crocker, 95, of Southold, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport July 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Cedarhurst, N.Y., May 14, 1924.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Crocker Sr. who predeceased her after 65 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her parents, Pincus and Sylvia Weingold, and four siblings.

She was the cherished mother of Cathy (Tom) Ritondo, Ralph F. (Elaine) Crocker Jr., Nancie (Peter) Ciaravolo and Pinkie (Rudy) Madrid; and survived by 15 loving grandchildren, 19 beloved great-grandchildren and her only surviving sister-in-law, Rita Weingold.

Shirley graduated “top of her class” at New York Foundling Hospital. She belonged to the Republican Clubs of Cedarhurst and Southold. She chaired the Cedarhurst Heart Fund and volunteered for United Fund and March of Dimes. She was a Girl Scout leader and a nursery school teacher. She was a friend of First Universalist Church of Southold and volunteered at their thrift shop, as well as at the Greenport Methodist Church Thrift Shop.

She and her husband were members of the Keystone Yacht Club of Woodmere and spent many years sailing with their family and friends.

Visitors were received July 18 and 19 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment was at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Autism Speaks.

This is a paid notice.

