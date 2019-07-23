Joyce Marie Pickett of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 82.Marie, as she was affectionately known by close friends and family, was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Flintville, Tenn., to Henry Clay Pickett and Kathleen Copeland-Pickett.

Marie enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening and reading. She is fondly remembered for charitable works, a spirit of generosity and love of Sunday worship. Marie had five siblings, Billy Joe, Mack, Kenneth, Janice and Judy.

Marie is survived by six children, Richard Haney of Stafford, Va., Donald Haney, Jerry Haney, Judy Haney and David Ruszkowski, all of Riverhead, and Paul Ruszkowski of Delray Beach, Fla. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Marie will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Flanders United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in loving memory of Marie be sent to Flanders United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1321, Riverhead, NY 11901.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments