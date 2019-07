Peter B. Zuhoski Jr. died July 19. He was 68.

Visitors will be received Thursday, July 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

