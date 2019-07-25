Real Estate Transfers: July 28, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 27-June 9, 2019.

Brought to you by:

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Charkow, I to Anderson, James, 383 Church Ln (600-46-1-30.1), (R), $412,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Young, K & Bailey, C to DiStasi, Joseph, 310 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-58), (R), $369,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Maguire, T & McGill, J to Shellenhamer, Scott, 4270 Oregon Rd (1000-95-3-9.1), (R), $922,500

• Rimor Development to Nickich, Michael, Harvest Pointe Millstone #19 (1000-102.1-1-19), (R), $687,740

• Rimor Development to Lastoria, Michael, 7 Harvest Pointe Ln, #123 (1000-102.1-1-63), (R), $778,100

• Marks, C to Hudgens, Thomas, 6640 Skunk Ln (1000-104-5-6.1), (R), $575,000

• Moore, S to Swanson Living Trust, 640 Cases Ln (1000-109-5-8), (R), $585,000

• Hurley, R by Executor to F1Clark LLC, 8880 Nassau Point (1000-118-6-2), (R), $590,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Fitting, L & C to Sledjeski, Walter, 650 The Cross Way (1000-30-2-103), (R), $550,000

• Cahn, A & Patton, R to Alpern, Amy, 1230 Old Orchard Ln (1000-31-6-26), (R), $610,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Insource East Prprts to Blanco, Luis, 147 Riverside Ave (900-143-2-25), (R), $402,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• County of Suffolk to Esteves Holding Corp, 95 Caiola Ct (1000-33-3-19.18), (V), $281,120

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Behar, Ian, 1175 Ninth St (1000-48-3-2), (R), $475,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Castoldi Jr, D to Giampietro, Christopher, 1125 Marratooka Ln (1000-115-4-32), (R), $725,000

• Pike, B to Walters, Christopher, 3320 Cr 48 (1000-141-3-13), (R), $449,200

ORIENT (11957)

• Jett, J to 55 Plum Island LLC, 55 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-24.30), (R), $685,000

• Concannon, J &Tobin, R to Keller, Seth, 860 Diedricks Rd (1000-18-3-29), (R), $1,710,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Bank of America, NA to Foundation Home Ventures, 70 Huntington Blvd (1000-67-4-11), (R), $168,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Stanton, W & D Trust to McGill, Joanne, 53 Stoneleigh Dr, Unit 502 (600-82.4-1-18), (R), $385,000

• Vodvarka, R & D to Casimano, Philip, 52 Stoneleigh Dr, Unit 601 (600-82.4-1-21), (R), $495,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Reiners, Joseph, 24 A J Court (600-65-1-4.8), (R), $560,000

• Langhorne, J & Smith, S to East End Property Holdings, 42 Segal Ave (600-105-1-33), (R), $160,000

• Wilmington Savings to Dolan, Dana, 525 Elton St (600-106-2-57), (R), $340,000

• Hartill, J & D to Alvarez, Raul, 627 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-16), (R), $299,000

• Kart, W & B to Shankar & Outar, Suraj & Lachmin, 73 Fairway Ave (600-111-1-29), (R), $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Nolan, D to Marotta, Daniel, 9 Country Club Dr (700-3-2-12), (R), $730,000

• Garcia III, A & J to Cokid Invest LLC, 10 S Ram Island Dr (700-11-2-4.1), (R), $6,300,000

• Shepherd, P to Read III, James, 1 Burns Rd (700-15-4-6.7), (V), $290,000

• Rommel Wilson Memorial to Daraviras, Nicholas, 3 & 4 Oak Tree Ln (700-25-1-19.1), (R), $4,100,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Penney III, W to Empire Oil Inc, 45450 CR 48 (1000-55-5-2.2), (C), $1,880,000

• Hawkins, J to TSC Holdings LLC, 3125 Boisseau Ave (1000-55-5-12.2), (V), $230,000

• Southold LLC to Ronan, Gregory, 2350 Clearview Ave (1000-70-10-28.3), (R), $1,800,000

• Monteforte, V & C to Madura, Gary, 470 N Bayview Rd (1000-70-13-17), (R), $630,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Davis, M & D to Brill III, Nicholas, 21 Woodchuck Path (600-75-3-9.4), (R), $440,000

• Crozier Family Trust to Davis, Mark, 19 Woodchuck Path (600-75-3-9.13), (R), $459,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments