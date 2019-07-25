Daily Update: Riverhead has plan to buy Mercy property, Einstein Square to be unveiled

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 25:

NEWS

Riverhead schools will ask public to approve bond to purchase Mercy property

Einstein Square at former Rothman’s Department Store to be unveiled

Wildlife rescue pitches updated plan for expansion to Aquebogue

Greenport’s Gallery M to close its doors after 20 years

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend: What’s happening the week of July 25

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 64.

Comments

comments