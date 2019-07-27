Riverhead Blotter: Arrest in robbery at housing service

A Riverhead man was arrested for robbery last Thursday morning at Community Housing Innovations, an emergency and permanent housing service on West Main Street, according to Riverhead Town police.

Around 5 a.m., a resident of the facility contacted police about a potential robbery. The individual told police an unknown individual had entered his room, punched him in the face and exited with clothing and a silver chain valued at $35, reports said.

Ronald Elige English, 27, was later arrested at the home, according to reports, and charged with second-degree robbery, a felony.

• Josue Subuyuj-Top, 30, of Riverhead was arrested Friday evening in Calverton for DWI with a previous conviction, according to reports.

The arrest occurred around midnight near J & R Steakhouse on Middle Country Road after Mr. Subuyuj-Top allegedly violated four traffic laws, including driving without a license, following another car too closely, driving outside of a single lane and one miscellaneous violation.

He was also charged with one count of DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony as his second charge and failure to properly use an interlock device, a misdemeanor.

• Stanley Lawrence, 51, of Greenport was arrested for petit larceny in Riverhead last Thursday evening, according to reports.

Police responded to a report of theft around 3:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Route 58. A caller allegedly told police that Mr. Lawrence stole sneakers valued at $378 and escaped on foot toward Roanoke Avenue.

Mr. Lawrence was found with the shoes on Roanoke Avenue south of Route 58. Police then contacted the caller, who later confirmed Mr. Lawrence was the thief.

Mr. Lawrence was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

• Police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday morning on East Main Street when a motorcyclist accelerated to avoid police, reports said.

Around 2:30 a.m., an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop after the driver of a dark-colored motorcycle failed to signal. When police activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver allegedly accelerated down Peconic Avenue and proceeded westbound on County Road 51.

Reports said police gave a description of the driver on police radio but due to the high rate of speed, no pursuit was initiated. A description of the driver was not immediately available.

• New York State police arrested a 31-year-old Riverhead man for driving drunk on Pulaski Street July 14 around 11:45 p.m.

Cornello Martinez-Chavez was found to have a blood alcohol content of .15% and was charged with felony DWI, officials said.

• An Aquebogue man was arrested Friday after state police found him driving on County Road 105 with an alleged blood alcohol content of .19%.

Hugo Villavicencio-Reyes, 46, was charged with aggravated DWI, officials said.

• State police arrested Laura Vecchio, 45, of Mount Sinai for driving drunk in Riverhead Sunday.

Officials said she was stopped on Route 25 at approximately 6:07 a.m. and found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of .1%.

She was charged with DWI, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

