CAT to provide update on development plans at Aug. 1 work session

Riverhead Town officials announced Thursday that representatives from Calverton Aviation & Technology will provide a public update on the development plans for the Enterprise Park at Calverton site next week.

Following an executive session with representatives from Melville-based law firm Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid P.C. Thursday, Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said representatives from CAT will present information related to EPCAL at the Aug. 1 work session at 8:30 a.m.

Ms. Jens-Smith said she could not provide additional details on the meeting with the law firm or Thursday’s presentation. Due to an influx of agenda items planned for the work session, Ms. Jens-Smith said, 8:30 a.m. was the only appropriate time.

Triple Five Group, a company that has built large shopping and entertainment centers like the Mall of America in Minnesota, owns 75% of CAT. Luminati Aerospace owns the other 25 percent. The group is purchasing 1,644 acres of town-owned land at EPCAL for $40 million.

The Riverhead Town Board voted to hire the outside attorney in June to investigate if the town’s contract with CAT for has been violated, the News Review previously reported. This is the first time the group is meeting with the outside counsel.

Luminati Aerospace owns property at EPCAL and leased space at the former Grumman Plant 6. The owner of Plant 6, Laoudis of Calverton, brought an eviction notice against the company in March claiming it owed rent. Then, Luminati voluntarily agreed to vacate the property.

Luminati also faces a lawsuit from Hexcel Corporation of Stamford, Conn., which claims Luminati defaulted on a $10 million loan it made to Luminati in 2016. Hexcel is asking the court to seize about $7.4 million worth of property belonging to Luminati at EPCAL and turn it over to them, citing clauses in their agreement.

Rex Farr of EPCAL Watch and president of Greater Calverton Civic Association Toqui Terchun were not immediately available for comment.

