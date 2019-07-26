Daily Update: Clues from race across North Fork, CAT to give update on EPCAL plans

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 26:

NEWS

Piecing together clues from Sunday’s car race across the North Fork

CAT to provide update on development plans at Aug. 1 work session

Riverhead man allegedly threatened to set fire to Hampton Bays bank

$10M grant sought for Riverhead’s downtown revitalization

Greenport man charged with DWI, leaving scene of Mattituck crash

SPORTS

Baseball: Bobby ‘V’ has the right stuff

WEATHER

Expect lots of sunshine today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 60.

The sun will stick around throughout the weekend with highs ranging from 80 to 84.

Comments

comments